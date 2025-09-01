Pocic (knee) practiced Monday and appears to be in line to play Week 1 against Cincinnati, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports.

Pocic hurt his knee in the Browns' preseason finale against the Rams, and he wore a knee brace during practice Monday. However, head coach Kevin Stefanski seemed optimistic when asked about Pocic's status for Week 1, saying, "Yeah, he looks good. He's rehabbed very hard, so he looks good."