Pocic will miss the rest of the season after suffering a ruptured Achilles' tendon during Sunday's loss to the Titans, Zac Jackson of The Atheltic reports.

Pocic will be replaced by Luke Wypler the rest of the way. The former's absence ensures the Browns will have their ninth different starting offensive line combination when they face the Bears in Week 15. Pocic will become a free agent this coming offseason. The lineman will face at least a nine-month recovery window.