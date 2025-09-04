Pocic (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Pocic suffered a knee injury in the Browns' preseason finale against the Rams. He opened the week as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, but he was able to work without restrictions Thursday and is on track to start at center in Sunday's regular-season opener against the Bengals. Pocic has started at center for Cleveland in 44 regular-season games over the last three years.