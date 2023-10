Pocic is considered day-to-day, according to head coach Kevin Stefanki, after he suffered a knee injury during Sunday's loss to the Titans, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Pocic has a good chance of not missing any time with the Browns now headed into a bye week. He'll now focus on his recovery with the team off for the week ahead and work to return Week 6 against the 49ers.