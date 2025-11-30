site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Browns' Ethan Pocic: Questionable to return Sunday
Pocic has a leg injury and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the 49ers, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
The center has started all 12 games for the Browns this year. Luke Wypler is his backup.
