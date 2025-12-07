site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Browns' Ethan Pocic: Ruled out vs. Tennessee
RotoWire Staff
Pocic (calf) won't return to Cleveland's matchup versus the Titans on Sunday.
Pocic is done for the day after being carted off the field with a calf injury in the second half. Luke Wypler has taken over as the team's center in Pocic's absence.
