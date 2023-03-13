The Browns re-signed Pocic to a three-year contract Monday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Pocic joined the Browns from Seattle prior to the start of the 2022 campaign and eventually took over as the team's starting center after Nick Harris suffered a season-ending knee injury during Cleveland's preseason opener. The 27-year-old is now in line to remain with the Browns through the next three seasons where he'll compete to maintain his starting spot in the middle of the offensive line.