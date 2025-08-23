Pocic has been ruled out for the rest of Saturday's preseason game against the Rams due to a knee injury, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Pocic appeared to suffer an injury to his left knee during the Browns' second offensive drive of the first quarter. He was able to walk off the field under his own power and went to the locker room after being checked on by trainers on the sidelines, and he'll undergo further tests to determine the severity of the injury. Luke Wypler has taken over at center following Pocic's exit.