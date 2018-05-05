Browns' Evan Berry: Signs with Browns

Berry signed a contract with the Browns on Friday, Edward Lewis of NFL.com reports.

Berry, the brother of Kansas City Chief Eric Berry, joins the Browns as a receiver despite playing defensive back throughout his college career. He was a prolific kick returner earlier in his career at Tennessee, returning four for touchdowns in his sophomore and junior seasons combined, earning an All-American honor in the process. He played just two games as a senior in 2017 after suffering an upper body injury early on in the campaign. The Browns are set at the top of their receiver depth chart but Berry has a chance to make the squad in a depth receiver and special teams role.