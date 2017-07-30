Ikard (concussion) missed his third consecutive practice Sunday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Ikard has been with Cleveland on and off for the last two seasons but has failed to see any game action as a member of the Browns. The 26-year-old center is considered a long shot to make the roster.

