Ikard (concussion) wasn't able to participate in Friday's schedule, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Ikard hasn't practiced since suffering a concussion in practice. As a long shot to make the roster, he's missing valuable time to prove himself.

