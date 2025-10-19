Browns' Gage Larvadain: Clears concussion protocol
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Larvadain (concussion) is active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Larvadain was diagnosed with a concussion following last week's loss to the Steelers, but he cleared protocols Sunday and will suit up despite not logging a full practice during Week 7 prep. Larvadain is expected to fill a depth role on offense and possibly contribute in the return game on special teams.
