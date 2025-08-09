Larvadain was checked on by trainers for a lower-body injury during the third quarter of Friday's 30-10 preseason win over the Panthers, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Larvadain turned his lone carry into a four-yard touchdown at the 3:55 mark in the third quarter, but he suffered a lower-body injury on the Browns' next possession. He'll undergo further testing to determine the severity of the injury, but it puts him in jeopardy of missing Cleveland's second preseason game against Philadelphia on Saturday, Aug. 16. Larvadain also added two catches (on three targets) for 23 yards and turned two punt returns into 38 yards.