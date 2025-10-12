Larvadain was diagnosed with a concussion following the Browns' 23-9 loss to the Steelers on Sunday, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Larvadain took a hit to the head from DeShon Elliott during the second half of Sunday's game. Larvadain will now enter the league's five-step concussion protocol, and he'll have to be be cleared by an independent neurologist in order to play in Week 7 against the Dolphins on Sunday, Oct. 19. Isaiah Bond would be in line to serve as the Browns' primary punt returner if Larvadain were to miss time.