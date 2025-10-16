Larvadain (concussion) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Larvadian continues to progress through the NFL's five-step concussion protocol, as he was a non-participant at practice Wednesday. If he can upgrade to full practice reps Friday, Larvadain could have a chance to clear the concussion protocol in time to suit up at home against the Dolphins on Sunday. He'll need to gain full clearance, including from an independent neurologist, before being eligible to return to game action.