Larvadain caught two of three targets for 23 yards and returned three punts for three yards in Sunday's 26-8 loss to the 49ers in Week 13.

Sunday's gusty winds in Cleveland challenged both teams, particularly on offense, but it also appeared to impact Larvadain on special teams. He muffed all three of his returns and lost one of them early in the fourth quarter. It led to a San Francisco touchdown that left the Browns needing to make up a two-touchdown deficit, which is a challenge to an offense that isn't structured to score in volumes. Larvadain's two catches Sunday were his first since Week 6, and the rookie now has four catches on nine targets for 45 through eight games.