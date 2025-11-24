Larvadain was not targeted and had four punt returns for 81 yards in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Raiders in Week 12.

Larvadain's greatest impact was the first time he touched the ball, returning a first-quarter punt 44 yards to the Las Vegas 27, setting up Cleveland's first touchdown. Other than the work on special teams, it was another invisible day on offense for the undrafted free agent, who has just one target over the last four contests and six in seven games.