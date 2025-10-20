Browns' Gage Larvadain: Limited production in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Larvadain did not catch his lone target and returned two punts for seven yards in Sunday's 31-6 win over Miami.
Larvadain overcame a concussion that made him a limited participant during the preparation week for Sunday's contest. On an encouraging note, he played a season-high 18 offensive snaps and was targeted a second straight week. On a less sanguine note, the lopsided victory -- fueled by defense, special teams and turnovers -- showed that Cleveland's offense isn't set up for production from its wideouts.
