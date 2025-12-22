Larvadain was not targeted in five snaps on offense and returned one punt for three yards in Sunday's 23-20 loss to Buffalo in Week 16.

Larvadain had experienced an uptick in playing time and targets the last three games, but that changed Sunday. He fell behind Malachi Corley (30 snaps, four targets) and was mostly limited to punt return duty. There's certainly room to move within the wideout group, but Cleveland's offense hasn't been kind to wide receivers in 2025.