Larvadain will make Cleveland's initial 53-man roster rather than being among Tuesday's cuts, Brad Stainbrook of 247Sports.com reports.

Larvadain has parlayed an impressive preseason into a spot on Cleveland's initial 53-man roster, though the Browns' plans could still change before Week 1, considering the amount of players around the league being released or waived Tuesday. Still, the undrafted rookie out of South Carolina has defied odds to begin his NFL career and will continue working to compete with Isaiah Bond, Jamari Thrash and DeAndre Carter for depth opportunities behind Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman (thumb).