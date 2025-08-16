Larvadain (lower body) caught three passes (on seven targets) for 43 yards while logging 16 yards on his lone carry during the Browns' 22-13 preseason win over the Eagles on Saturday.

Larvadain suffered a lower-body injury during the Browns' preseason opener against the Panthers, but the issue wasn't severe enough to prevent him from playing in Saturday's contest. The undrafted rookie led the Browns in targets, and in addition to his offensive output he turned five punt returns into 36 yards. Larvadain is battling for a wide receiver depth spot on Cleveland's 53-man roster, and his last chance to audition for that role will be in the Browns' preseason finale against the Rams on Saturday, Aug. 23.