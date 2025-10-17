default-cbs-image
Larvadain (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Larvadain will first need clearance from an independent neurologist to exit the NFL's five-step concussion protocol. If he's able to attain that prior to Sunday's game, Larvadain would go back to filling a depth role on offense and possibly contributing in the return game on special teams.

