Larvadain caught two of three targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 31-29 loss to Tennessee in Week 14. He also returned four punts for 16 yards.

Larvadain recorded multiple targets for a second straight week following a five-game stretch in which he was targeted just twice (zero catches). An injury to fellow depth wideout Malachi Corley (concussion) could create more opportunities for Larvadain going forward. He also muffed one punt but recovered it, giving him four muffs in the last two games.