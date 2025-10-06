Larvadain returned three punts for 31 yards and was not targeted on offense in Sunday's 21-17 loss to Minnesota in Week 5.

Larvadain made his season debut after being signed from the practice squad in the wake of injuries to Cedric Tillman (hamstring) and DeAndre Carter (knee) that landed both on the injured list last week. Larvadain had just one snap on offense, while fellow practice squad alum Malachi Corley played 12 snaps. The Browns on Sunday looked like a team that plans to rely on its ground game going forward, so opportunities for depth wideouts like Larvadain and Corley will be limited.