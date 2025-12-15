Larvadain caught one of two targets for eight yards and returned one punt for one yard in Sunday's 31-3 loss to the Bears in Week 15.

Larvadain played a season-high 31 snaps, as No. 2 wideout Cedric Tillman (seven snaps) appeared to be limited following a week in which he dealt with a concussion and a rib injury. Other than the increased snap volume, it was a normal week for Larvadain, who has five catches on eight targets for 49 yards the last three games.