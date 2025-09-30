The Browns signed Larvadain from the practice squad to the active roster Tuesday.

Larvadain made the Browns' initial 53-man roster at the end of training camp. He was waived by Cleveland on Sept. 13 but opted to stay with the organization as a member of the team's practice squad, and he has been signed back to the active roster after Cedric Tillman (hamstring) and DeAndre Carter (knee) were both placed on injured reserve. The undrafted rookie out of South Carolina could make his NFL regular-season debut against the Vikings on Sunday in London, England.