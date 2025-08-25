Larvadain caught four of seven targets for 28 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 19-17 preseason win over the Rams. He also returned three punts for 30 yards.

Larvadain was on the field with the first team offense and scored his touchdown late in the second quarter. The undrafted rookie played 21 snaps and in all four quarters. He survived the Browns' first round of cuts Sunday and has a chance to earn a spot on the initial 53-man roster, per Zac Jackson of The Athletic. If the Browns keep six receivers, Larvadain is close to a lock. If they keep five, then he's among a group that also includes DeAndre Carter -- as more of a returner than wideout -- and Kaden Davis. Diontae Johnson did not have a good camp and appears to be outside the bubble. Larvadain had a strong camp and finished the preseason with nine catches for 94 yards and the one touchdown. He also returned 10 punts for a 10.4 average and a long of 30 yards.