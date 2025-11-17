Larvadain was unable to secure his lone target and returned two punts for 18 yards in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Ravens in Week 11.

Larvadain was on the field for just four offensive snaps but was in position to make an impact on his lone target. With just over a minute left in the game, the ball was in Larvadain's hands in the end zone, but Ravens cornerback Chidobe Awuzie ripped it from his grasp. The target was Larvadain's first since Week 7, and the four snaps played Sunday indicates where he fits on the depth chart. He's more of a presence on special teams and leads Cleveland with nine punt returns.