Larvadain finished 2025 with seven receptions on 14 targets for 71 yards over 13 games. He also averaged 7.0 yards in 24 punt returns.

Larvadain, an undrafted free agent in 2025, parlayed a strong preseason into a spot on the 53-man roster to open the season. The rookie wide receiver was eventually waived, brought back on the Browns' practice squad, and rejoined the active roster in Week 5 when injuries hit. Larvadain was used as a third, fourth or fifth receiver -- depending on the availability of others -- but never had a significant role in an offense that was limited by sub-par quarterback play all season. He made a bigger impact on special teams, where he was used 45 times (including fair catches) as a returner of punts. Larvadain is under contract for 2026; however, the Browns have several offseason tasks that could determine his future with the team. Those tasks begin with hiring a new head coach and includes reshaping the wide receiver grouping.