Gilbert played the final two snaps of the first half Sunday after starter Baker Mayfield left with a hand injury.

Gilbert, whose two attempts went incomplete as the first half ended, was back on the bench for the second half as Mayfield returned. The starter was wearing a wrap on his right hand following the game, and the injury was described as a contusion by head coach Freddie Kitchens. Mayfield will be monitored throughout the week as the Browns prepare for Week 14 against the Bengals. Gilbert will be the next man up if Mayfield is unable to play.