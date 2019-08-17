Gilbert will draw the start at quarterback in Saturday's preseason game against the Colts with Baker Mayfield (rest) sticking to the sideline, May Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.

As Gilbert continues to compete with Drew Stanton for the backup role at quarterback, the Browns have elected to rest several of their key offensive contributors including Mayfield, running back Nick Chubb and wide receiver Odell Beckham (hip).

