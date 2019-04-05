Gilbert will sign a contract with the Browns on Friday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Gilbert showcased himself well in the AAF before it collapsed, as he led the league with 2,152 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and three interceptions through eight games. The 27-year-old should be in competition with Drew Stanton for the backup job behind starter Baker Mayfield.

More News
Our Latest Stories