The Browns have placed Gilbert on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
It is unclear whether Gilbert has tested positive for the illness or if he has simply been exposed to it. He is clearly behind Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum on the depth chart entering camp, so his only chance to make the team will likely be if they opt to hold three quarterbacks. However, his health is the main concern at this point.
