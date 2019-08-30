Browns' Garrett Gilbert: Throws TD pass versus Lions
Gilbert completed 13 of his 24 pass attempts for 117 yards and one touchdown during Thursday's preseason game against the Lions. He also rushed once for 11 yards.
Working with the "starting" unit, Gilbert completed just over half his passes and generated very little on the first four drives. However, he then led the offense to a field goal before orchestrating a 80-yard touchdown drive which concluded with a seven-yard pass for Doontrell Hilliard for the score. Most notably, Gilbert gained more yardage than David Blough, who also threw two interceptions on the night. It remains to be seen how the quarterback depth chart shapes up, but Gilbert has certainly helped his case with some promising preseason efforts.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Get Duke
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
QB Tiers 7.0
With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...
-
RB Tiers 7.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
WR Tiers 7.0
Last year was one of the best for wide receivers in recent memory. Will 2019 see a repeat?...
-
TE Tiers 7.0
You can get a big edge on your competition by taking an elite tight end early. Is it worth...
-
Deep sleeper Fantasy picks
Dave Richard combs through preseason games and NFL rosters every summer to find the deep sleepers...