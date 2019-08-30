Gilbert completed 13 of his 24 pass attempts for 117 yards and one touchdown during Thursday's preseason game against the Lions. He also rushed once for 11 yards.

Working with the "starting" unit, Gilbert completed just over half his passes and generated very little on the first four drives. However, he then led the offense to a field goal before orchestrating a 80-yard touchdown drive which concluded with a seven-yard pass for Doontrell Hilliard for the score. Most notably, Gilbert gained more yardage than David Blough, who also threw two interceptions on the night. It remains to be seen how the quarterback depth chart shapes up, but Gilbert has certainly helped his case with some promising preseason efforts.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • jameis.jpg

    Fantasy football sleepers: Get Duke

    SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    QB Tiers 7.0

    With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...

  • NFL: Detroit Lions at Oakland Raiders

    RB Tiers 7.0

    How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    WR Tiers 7.0

    Last year was one of the best for wide receivers in recent memory. Will 2019 see a repeat?...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    TE Tiers 7.0

    You can get a big edge on your competition by taking an elite tight end early. Is it worth...

  • darren-waller-1400.jpg

    Deep sleeper Fantasy picks

    Dave Richard combs through preseason games and NFL rosters every summer to find the deep sleepers...