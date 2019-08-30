Gilbert completed 13 of his 24 pass attempts for 117 yards and one touchdown during Thursday's preseason game against the Lions. He also rushed once for 11 yards.

Working with the "starting" unit, Gilbert completed just over half his passes and generated very little on the first four drives. However, he then led the offense to a field goal before orchestrating a 80-yard touchdown drive which concluded with a seven-yard pass for Doontrell Hilliard for the score. Most notably, Gilbert gained more yardage than David Blough, who also threw two interceptions on the night. It remains to be seen how the quarterback depth chart shapes up, but Gilbert has certainly helped his case with some promising preseason efforts.