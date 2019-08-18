Browns' Garrett Gilbert: Two TD passes vs. Colts
Gilbert completed 13 of 19 passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns during Saturday's 21-18 preseason win over the Colts.
Gilbert earned the start with Baker Mayfield resting and didn't disappoint as he averaged 7.9 yards per attempt and posted a rating of 127.3. He threw a four-yard touchdown pass to Jaelen Strong in the first quarter and later added a six-yard strike to D'Ernest Johnson in the second. Gilbert should take a back seat to Mayfield -- and potentially Drew Stanton -- in Friday's matchup with the Buccaneers, but he's surely generated some momentum in his push for the No. 2 quarterback job.
