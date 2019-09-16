Browns' Garrett Gilbert: Will be Mayfield's backup
Gilbert will be the Browns' No. 2 quarterback after the team placed Drew Stanton (knee) on injured reserve.
Since being selected by the Rams in the sixth round of the 2014 NFL Draft, Gilbert has played in just one game, completing two of three passes for 40 yards. He had a respectable preseason with the Browns, converting on 61.5 percent of his attempts for 403 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions. However, his inexperience in the regular season could drive the Browns to bring in competition for the backup job behind Baker Mayfield.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Top Week 3 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Steelers lose without Big Ben
Ben Roethlisberger's season is done with an elbow injury, and Heath Cummings says that is a...
-
Week 3 Early Waivers: Replacing Brees
Another week, another round of injuries for Fantasy players to deal with. Dave Richard takes...
-
Week 2 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings says it's bad news for Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon if Antonio Brown sticks...
-
Week 2 Winners and Losers
Lamar Jackson is proving the doubters wrong, one pass at a time, and the Fantasy ceiling is...
-
Week 2 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 2 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...