Gilbert will be the Browns' No. 2 quarterback after the team placed Drew Stanton (knee) on injured reserve.

Since being selected by the Rams in the sixth round of the 2014 NFL Draft, Gilbert has played in just one game, completing two of three passes for 40 yards. He had a respectable preseason with the Browns, converting on 61.5 percent of his attempts for 403 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions. However, his inexperience in the regular season could drive the Browns to bring in competition for the backup job behind Baker Mayfield.