Browns' Gavin Escobar: Inks futures deal with Cleveland
The Browns signed Escobar to a reserve/future contract Monday.
A 2013 second-round pick, Escobar is a veteran of 64 career games in his five NFL seasons, though he only made two appearances in 2017, both of which came with Baltimore. The 26-year-old was lauded for his pass-catching skills coming out of college, but his lack of speed and unrefined blocking have limited his on-field opportunities up to this point in his career. He'll do well to win a roster spot with Cleveland as a depth tight end coming out of training camp in 2018.
