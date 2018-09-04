Avery (hip) participated in Monday's practice, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Avery suffered a hip injury during Cleveland's preseason matchup with the Eagles on Aug. 23 and hasn't been able to practice. However, his quick recovery bodes well for his status for Week 1 against Pittsburgh, though it remains to be seen how often the rookie will be used behind Christian Kirksey and Joe Schobert -- both of whom played every snap for the Browns in 2017.

