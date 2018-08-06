Browns' Genard Avery: Back at practice
Avery (groin) returned to Browns practice on Monday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Avery missed a week of practice due to a groin injury, but the fifth-round rookie appears to have recovered fully. Linebacker remains one of Cleveland's deepest positions, so Avery will continue working to establish himself in a depth role.
