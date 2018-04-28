Browns' Genard Avery: Cleveland selects in fifth

The Browns selected Avery in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 150th overall.

Avery (6-foot-1, 248 pounds) didn't get much hype prior to the draft, but he's an excellent athlete at linebacker and was extremely productive at Memphis. Even as a heavy linebacker he boasts 4.59 speed, a 36-inch vertical, and a 6.9-second three-cone drill. His production is equally eye-opening -- he finished last year with 80 tackles (22 for loss) and 8.5 sacks in 13 games. Cleveland is loaded at linebacker so Avery isn't likely to see the field much early, but he looks ready for the call if it should come up.