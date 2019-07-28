Avery sat out Sunday's practice with an ankle injury, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

It's unclear how severe the ankle injury is or how much longer it'll keep Avery sidelined. The 24-year-old logged 40 tackles (30 solo), 4.5 sacks, four pass breakups and a forced fumble over 16 games last season.

More News
Our Latest Stories