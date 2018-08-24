Avery is dealing with a hip injury, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Head coach Hue Jackson said that Avery will miss "some time" due to the injury, but did not rule the 2018 fifth-rounder out for Week 1. Avery has repeatedly earned praise throughout the preseason, and is expected to contribute within Cleveland's loaded linebacker corps this season. Jermaine Grace and B.J. Bello should see increased snaps in Avery's absence.

