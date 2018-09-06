Avery (hip) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Avery, who dealt with numerous injuries throughout the preseason, was able to fully practice this week. However, with Christian Kirksey and Joe Schobert available it's unclear how much playing time Avery will receive, even if the rookie is able to suit up for Sunday's season-opener against Pittsburgh.

