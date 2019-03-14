General manager John Dorsey mentioned Avery as an option to start at linebacker in 2019, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

The Browns' decision to let Jamie Collins walk in free agency created a void that needs to be filled considering Collins logged over 1,000 defensive snaps last year. After logging nearly 700 defensive snaps of his own as a rookie fifth-rounder, Avery currently seems like the favorite to take Collins' spot in the starting lineup. That could change if Cleveland takes an outside linebacker early in the draft, though whoever ultimately ends up with the first-stringers come Week 1 will undoubtedly benefit from an absolutely loaded Browns defensive line that could consistently keep opposing offensive lineman from reaching the second level.