Browns' Genard Avery: Return questionable
Avery suffered a hamstring injury and is questionable to return to Thursday's game against Philadelphia.
Avery was forced to exit in the third quarter of Thursday's game, recording two tackles, including a sack, prior to his departure. The specifics of his injury are unclear and the team may rest him for the remainder of the came as a precautionary measure. Look for Jermaine Grace and B.J. Bello to get a few extra snaps with Avery sidelined.
