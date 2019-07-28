Avery practiced on the side at Sunday's session, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

It's unclear what's ailing Avery or how long it'll keep him from practicing in full. The 24-year-old logged 40 tackles (30 solo), 4.5 sacks, four pass breakups and a forced fumble over 16 games last season.

More News
Our Latest Stories