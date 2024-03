Ricci (shoulder) and the Browns agreed on a one-year contract Wednesday, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Ricci spent the last three seasons with the Panthers before the team decided to not tender him Friday and he'll now get a fresh start with the Browns. The 27-year-old will have an opportunity to operate in an offense that includes Deshaun Watson, Nick Chubb (knee) and Amari Cooper, amongst others.