Delpit made nine tackles, including one for a loss, and had one pass defensed and an interception in Sunday's 13-10 win over Green Bay in Week 3.

Cleveland's defense had a strong day overall, and Delpit was one of its leaders. He jumped a route for his first interception and returned it 25 yards to the Packers four-yard line. Two plays later, Quinshon Judkins tied the game with a one-yard touchdown plunge. The pick was Cleveland's first turnover of the season. Delpit tied for the team high in tackles Sunday and has 18 through three games along with two passes defensed.