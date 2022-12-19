Delpit recorded nine tackles (eight solo) during Saturday's 13-3 win over the Ravens.

Delpit once again played every defensive snaps for the Browns this past weekend, while he also tied with teammate John Johnson for a team-leading nine stops in the contest. The 24-year-old still paces the team in tackles with 88 through 14 games, and he'll look to retain his every-down role when Cleveland hosts the Saints in Week 16.

