Delpit recorded nine tackles (eight solo) during Saturday's 13-3 win over the Ravens.
Delpit once again played every defensive snaps for the Browns this past weekend, while he also tied with teammate John Johnson for a team-leading nine stops in the contest. The 24-year-old still paces the team in tackles with 88 through 14 games, and he'll look to retain his every-down role when Cleveland hosts the Saints in Week 16.
More News
-
Browns' Grant Delpit: Ties for team lead with 10 tackles•
-
Browns' Grant Delpit: Plays all the snaps•
-
Browns' Grant Delpit: Plays full complement of snaps•
-
Browns' Grant Delpit: Nine stops Sunday•
-
Browns' Grant Delpit: Totals eight tackles in Week 2•
-
Browns' Grant Delpit: Pick turns into points•