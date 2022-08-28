Delpit (hip) could play Week 1 against the Panthers, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.
Delpit left Saturday's preseason finale versus the Bears early with a hip injury, but head coach Kevin Stefanski said he's optimistic the safety will be good to go for the regular season opener versus Carolina. The 23-year-old's participation at practice next week will provide more clarity to his status.
More News
-
Browns' Grant Delpit: Questionable to return Saturday•
-
Browns' Grant Delpit: Activated off reserve/COVID-19 list•
-
Browns' Grant Delpit: Sitting out Week 15•
-
Browns' Grant Delpit: Moved to COVID list•
-
Browns' Grant Delpit: Reportedly headed to COVID list•
-
Browns' Grant Delpit: Posts 11 tackles in win•